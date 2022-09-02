Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sector Perform

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZRE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Azure Power Global Price Performance
AZRE opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.