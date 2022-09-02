Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sector Perform

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZRE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

AZRE opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 29.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 176,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 15.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

