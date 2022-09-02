Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $200.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $200.00 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

NYSE BA traded down $6.59 on Thursday, hitting $153.66. 7,607,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,113. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.68. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

