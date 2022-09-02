Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $7.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 over the last ninety days. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Rover Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $676.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.98. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

