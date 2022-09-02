Roth Capital Cuts Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Price Target to $3.00

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 197.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Evogene Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Evogene by 88.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

