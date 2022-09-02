Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,851. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.61.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 40.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 609.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 71,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

