Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,168,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.22. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

