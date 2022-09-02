Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCKY. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.71. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

