ROCKI (ROCKI) Reaches Market Cap of $176,393.26

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $176,393.26 and $479,353.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 402.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.88 or 0.19382272 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830794 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015967 BTC.
ROCKI Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp.
ROCKI Coin Trading
