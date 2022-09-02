Robert W. Baird Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. Cowen lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

