Robert W. Baird Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. Cowen lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.88.
Peloton Interactive Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
About Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
