RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RLI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in RLI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 156,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLI by 44.5% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 173,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

