Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Rise Gold Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
About Rise Gold
Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
