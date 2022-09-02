Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,579 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 114.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

