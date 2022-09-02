Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 96.50 ($1.17) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,704 ($56.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,851.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,409.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The stock has a market cap of £76.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45.

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

