Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,616 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Lockheed Martin worth $168,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,938,000 after acquiring an additional 122,683 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $422.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

