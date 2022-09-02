Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,611 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $100,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $242.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

