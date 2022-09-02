Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Charter Communications worth $114,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

CHTR opened at $420.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

