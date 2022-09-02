Rhumbline Advisers Has $89 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of American International Group worth $88,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $589,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 562.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 76,765 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in American International Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American International Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

NYSE:AIG opened at $52.34 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

