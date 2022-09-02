Rhumbline Advisers Has $108.14 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Activision Blizzard worth $108,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

