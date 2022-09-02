Rhumbline Advisers Has $103.50 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $103,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

