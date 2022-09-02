Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Progressive were worth $112,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $123.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.83. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

