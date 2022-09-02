Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 391,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,302. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

