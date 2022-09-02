REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Down 3.5%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 18 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 124,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

REX American Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $521.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 57.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 184.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

