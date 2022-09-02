ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Down to $7.00

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.84. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 251 shares.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.34.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. On average, analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

