Renasant Bank Sells 217 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,255 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,638,000 after buying an additional 115,117 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118,463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 871,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 804,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

