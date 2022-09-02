Renasant Bank Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 211.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 1,107,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,033,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.