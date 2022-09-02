Renasant Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Renasant Bank grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. 83,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,083. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.