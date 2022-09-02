Renasant Bank Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Renasant Bank lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 188,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

