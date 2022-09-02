Renasant Bank Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $154,472,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

HUM traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.22. 8,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

