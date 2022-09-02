Renasant Bank Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

