Renasant Bank Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,789. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.