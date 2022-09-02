Renasant Bank Buys 647 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Renasant Bank increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BCE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,418. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.06%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

