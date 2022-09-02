Renasant Bank Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,357. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.