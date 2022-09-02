Renasant Bank Acquires 264 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,814 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.11. The stock had a trading volume of 82,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

