Renasant Bank Acquires 152 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Amgen stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.17. 70,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.