Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,930,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $588.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,775. The company’s 50 day moving average is $604.28 and its 200-day moving average is $635.81. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

