Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 54,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 141,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Red White & Bloom Brands Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, California, Florida, and Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

