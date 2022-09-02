Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 54,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 141,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Red White & Bloom Brands Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.
About Red White & Bloom Brands
Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, California, Florida, and Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red White & Bloom Brands (RWBYF)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.