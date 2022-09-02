Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 4.40 and last traded at 4.57. 382,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 220,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.76.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Read More

