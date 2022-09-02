Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $2.48 on Major Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Rarible has a total market cap of $24.69 million and $191,243.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00012418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,972,902 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

