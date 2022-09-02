Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 44 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.55 and its 200 day moving average is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

