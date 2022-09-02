Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

