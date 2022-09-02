Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $664,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.16. 18,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,524. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

