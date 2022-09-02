Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 46.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $193,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $671.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

