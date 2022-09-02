Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. 89,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,461,063. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

