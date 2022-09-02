Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 363,726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,609. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $90.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

