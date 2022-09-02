Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4,547.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $20,031,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 283,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $103,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Intel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 43,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,226,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

