Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $603,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,393,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,589,000 after acquiring an additional 132,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 37.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,709,000 after buying an additional 509,083 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,776 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 45,453 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Price Performance

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ remained flat at $28.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,900. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

