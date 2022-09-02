Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EVRG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,650. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.
Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
