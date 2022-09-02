Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,653 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

