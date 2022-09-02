Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,565 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6,694.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

FITB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 41,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,429. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

