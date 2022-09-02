Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,527 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5,873.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

